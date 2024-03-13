Noah's Ark Waterpark hiring; 500 workers needed, starting pay $17/hour

article

Noah’s Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells plans plans to hire more than 500 team members to be a part of the summer 2024 season.

A news release says the park is kicking off the hiring season with a job fair at the park’s Dorm Cafeteria located at 311 East Lake Avenue on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in learning more about the open seasonal positions, and hearing from current team members, are invited to attend. All applicants will be treated with snacks and refreshments during the hiring event.

Lifeguards are a key focus for Noah’s Ark recruiters and the park will cover the cost of certification training, the release says. Other opportunities include positions in Admissions, Food & Beverage, Grounds, Maintenance, and Retail. Plus, Noah’s Ark offers internship opportunities for college students looking to bolster their résumé. The park offers a variety of perks including pay rates up to $17 per hour.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In addition to great pay rates, employees will enjoy an extensive list of perks including free admission on days off, free guest passes, in-park employee discounts, and bonus opportunities. Team Members also get free admission to other Palace Entertainment parks around the country. Seasonal staff can also take advantage of an on-site dormitory located right next to Noah’s Ark for a unique summer work experience.

Noah's Ark Waterpark (Credit: Noah's Ark)

Candidates must be at least 14 years of age to work at the park. Anyone interested can apply online at NoahsArkWaterpark.com/jobs.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Opening Day for the 2024 season is set for Saturday, May 25. For more information on Noah’s Ark Waterpark’s 2024 Season, new attractions, and season passes, you are invited to visit NoahsArkWaterpark.com.