Noah’s Ark Waterpark hiring; seeking 500+ team members

Hiring season is sizzling at Noah’s Ark Waterpark! Noah’s Ark is adding 10 days to the operating calendar for its longest season since 2019. With more days comes more work opportunities: Noah’s Ark now seeks more than 500 seasonal Team Members for the 2022 Summer Season.

Hourly wages start as high as $14 per hour and include many perks, bonus potential, and opportunities to advance into leadership roles.

"Noah’s Ark is more than just a job; it becomes a fulfilling career for many people, myself included," says Human Resources Manager, Heather Wagner. "We host Team Member events like movie nights, volleyball tournaments, and after-hours dance parties in the park to build relationships and create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere you won’t soon forget!"

According to a press release, hiring lifeguards is a key focus for Noah’s Ark recruiters. The park will cover the cost of certification training for those interested in these unique roles. Positions are also available in Food & Beverage and Bartending at the park’s new Rum & Wine Bar, and in Admissions, Grounds, Maintenance, Retail and more. Seasonal staff can take advantage of a state-of-the-art on-site dormitory located right next to Noah’s Ark for a unique summer work experience.

Positions are available for workers as young as 14 years old, with many opportunities available for professionals and retirees interested in a flexible part-time job. Internship opportunities exist for college students looking to bolster their resume, perks beyond the pay include free guest passes, in-park employee discounts and free admission on days off to Noah’s Ark and its newest sister park, Adventureland Resort in Altoona, Iowa.

Noah’s Ark will be hosting an on-site job fair at our Dormitory on Saturday, March 19 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Applicants can feast on free food and beverages, and grab some branded swag as they meet with hiring managers and hear the benefits of joining the team at America’s Largest Waterpark.

Interested individuals can apply online today at NoahsArkWaterpark.com/jobs.