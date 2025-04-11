Noah's Ark WaterPark adds heated pools, attractions for season

The Brief Noah's Ark WaterPark has added heated water to some pools and attractions. A spokesperson said it will be the only outdoor waterpark in the area that has a variety of heated pools and attractions. The waterpark opens for the season on Saturday, May 24.



Noah's Ark WaterPark has added heated water to some attractions for the upcoming season, which opens next month.

What we know:

Kristin Turnquist, Noah's Ark marketing and sales director, said the waterpark will heat 2.5 million gallons of water to 84 degrees.

"Eighty-five-degree water is not like 85-degree air," said FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell. "It's still a refreshing dip, it's just not going to be quite as invigorating."

Turnquist said Noah's Ark will be the only outdoor waterpark in the area that has a variety of heated pools and attractions.

"We take feedback from our guests, and a lot of it has been cooler water. They want to enjoy our lazy river or our wave pool, but it's a little chillier, especially in the beginning of June," she said. "It's something that we were really excited to add on."

Turnquist said there will still be attractions with unheated water.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what temperature Noah's Ark unheated water typically sits at, because it varies based on the time of year.

Turnquist said the waterpark hopes the new offering will extend the season, though at this time it has not been decided when or for how long.

What you can do:

The addition of heated water at Noah's Ark will not increase ticket prices, Turnquist said. Tickets and season passes are available online now.

Noah's Ark WaterPark opens for the season on Saturday, May 24, and is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 1. Hours of operation vary based on the day of the week.