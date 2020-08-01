Noah's Ark closed until further notice after staff members test positive for COVID-19

Noah's Ark Waterpark on Saturday, Aug. 1 announced that the park will be closed until further notice after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Noah's Ark had opened earlier this summer with safety protocols -- such as temperature checks -- in place.

The waterpark also said on its website that it will be working with Sauk County Health Department and other health agencies moving forward.

Online statement from Noah's Ark Waterpark:

The first and foremost priority of Noah’s Ark is the health and safety of our Guests and Team Members. Since opening this summer, Noah’s Ark has implemented extensive safety protocols, including temperature checks for all Guests and Team Members, requiring face coverings, increased cleaning and disinfection protocols, promoting social distancing, and limiting attendance. We will work closely with the Sauk County Health Department and other experts on any additional recommendations at this time. The park will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization today, and will be closed until further notice. We will provide more information on reopening as soon as possible. We apologize to our Guests who intended to visit today, and thank them for their patience and understanding.