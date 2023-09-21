Noah Kahan tour, Alpine Valley concert announced for 2024

article

Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan's "We'll All Be Here Forever" tour will stop at Alpine Valley next year.

According to a news release, Kahan is touted as one of 2023's "biggest and best new artists." His hit single "Stick Season" is certified platinum, the release said, and his latest single "Dial Drunk" has amassed millions of streams.

The East Troy performance is scheduled for July 13, 2024. Registration for presale ticket access is open now through Sept. 24. General ticket sales open Friday, Sept. 29 while supplies last.

The "We'll All Be Here Forever" tour kicks off in Ireland and heads across Europe in February. The North American leg starts in Vancouver, Candada in March. After playing Alpine Valley, Kahan will perform at New York's Madison Square Garden and then conclude the tour at Boston's Fenway Park.

The new tour follows a sold-out 2023 and 2023 "Stick Season" tour, the release said.