No reservations required to visit Potawatomi Hotel & Casino starting Oct. 1

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

MILWAUKEE - Visitors to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will not be required to make reservations to visit the property starting Thursday, Oct. 1. Potawatomi revealed the announcement on a Facebook post (below) on Monday evening.

Officials say they are also extending our hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the week.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to expand hotel

The post reads, "As we periodically adjust our operations for our guests, we are continuing to evaluate safety measures and guidelines that keep our guests and team members safe. We require all guests to wear a face mask and to maintain 6 feet of distance from other guests while visiting."

