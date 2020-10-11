Expand / Collapse search

No damage reported, 8 arrested during 4th night of Wauwatosa protests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Wauwatosa
Law enforcement officers in Wauwatosa on Oct. 10, the fourth consecutive night of protests following the decision not to criminally charge Officer Joseph Mensah

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Crowds of protesters that gathered for the fourth straight night largely complied with police orders Saturday night, the department said in a release. 

The groups of protesters ranged in size from 30-100 people and were primarily gathered near Wauwatosa City Hall and Washington Park following the district attorney's decision not to charge the officer who shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole. 

While most obeyed law enforcement's orders to disperse, eight were arrested Saturday night, including a driver who was driving recklessly. Police deployed a stop stick and the driver attempted to run from the scene. He was taken into custody after a brief pursuit on foot.

After three nights of unrest and damage reported to businesses and residences, there was no reported property damage Saturday night, a release said.

The city-wide curfew is still in place from 7 p.m. Sunday night until Monday at 6 a.m. when the emergency order is set to expire. 

Prior to Saturday's curfew, a peace vigil was held outside city hall. That demonstration continued past the curfew but remained peaceful.

