No damage reported, 8 arrested during 4th night of Wauwatosa protests

Crowds of protesters that gathered for the fourth straight night largely complied with police orders Saturday night, the department said in a release.

The groups of protesters ranged in size from 30-100 people and were primarily gathered near Wauwatosa City Hall and Washington Park following the district attorney's decision not to charge the officer who shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole.

While most obeyed law enforcement's orders to disperse, eight were arrested Saturday night, including a driver who was driving recklessly. Police deployed a stop stick and the driver attempted to run from the scene. He was taken into custody after a brief pursuit on foot.

After three nights of unrest and damage reported to businesses and residences, there was no reported property damage Saturday night, a release said.

The city-wide curfew is still in place from 7 p.m. Sunday night until Monday at 6 a.m. when the emergency order is set to expire.