NLDS playoffs: Brewers host Cubs for Game 2 at American Family Field

After the Brewers' dominating win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, the Crew is looking to replicate that success tonight, and fans will be cheering on the team the whole time at American Family Field.

Game 2 is set for Monday, Oct. 6, with first pitch scheduled for 8:08 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets

Resale tickets are still available for Monday night's game.

Parking lots and gates

What we know:

Pre-paid parking passes can be purchased and digitally delivered. Fans should purchase parking in advance as purchasing day of game parking will be limited with large attendance.

Parking lots will open 3.5 hours before the first pitch and the ballpark gates will open 2.5 hours before the first pitch. For more information, visit the Brewers website.

Pregame party fun

Pregame party fun

Pregame entertainment on the plaza will include performances from the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies and tailgate games with the 4-1-Force.

Drumline performances from Ronald Reagan High School, South Division High School and Franklin High School will be roaming throughout the tailgate lots.

Giveaways

Giveaways

Game 2: Fans will receive a Brewers rally towel, courtesy of Joie Baby, upon entry to support their Crew.

Ceremonial First Pitches

What we know:

Game 2:

Brewers Alum, relief pitcher and Brewers Wall of Honor member, Trevor Hoffman.

Brewers Alum, Brewers Walk of Fame member and 1980, 1982 and 1983 Team MVP Cecil Cooper.

Son of legendary Brewers broadcaster, Bob Uecker Jr.

National Anthem performers are to be determined.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard

What we know:

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will be open on both Saturday, Oct. 4 and Monday, Oct. 6 to all ticketholders when gates open.

For night games, the Barrel Yard will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information and to make reservations on non-game days, visit their website.

New postseason menu items

What we know:

Battle Box 2-foot Nachos: A bed of tortilla chips split half Milwaukee style (beer cheese and brat crumbles) and half opponent style. Available at Nachos concession stands in the First and Third Base Wards on Field Level.

Murph’s Pocket Pancakes: Both of Murph’s Pocket Pancake options (Ball Four Pocket Pack and Double Chicken n Pancakes) will be available at every postseason game at American Family Field. Available at the First and Third Base Ward Chicken stands.

"Totally" Tipsy Polish: A giant foot and a half Polish sausage, topped with beer onions, brown mustard, pickled peppers, Bavarian sprinkles and french fries. Available at Sausage stands in the First and Third Base Ward.

The Griddle Stack: Beef patty, breakfast sausage patty, American cheese, a Pocket Pancake and maple peppercorn mayo. Available at Burger stands on the Field Level.

3rd St. Market Hall Annex Kompali Tamales: Tender shredded chicken or slow cooked pork wrapped in soft masa and steamed to perfection in corn husks.

The Alley Food Truck Park Chuchos Red Tacos Birria Nachos: Crispy tortilla chips with melted cheddar cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, and salsa of your choice and jalapeños on the side.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard Bratcho: House-fried kettle chips, beer smoked Johnsonville® bratwurst, beer cheese sauce, pico de gallo, blistered shishito peppers and chive crème fraiche.

Bag policy

Bag policy

Single compartment 9" x 5" x 2", clear single-compartment bags 12" x 12" x 6" or smaller, and one-gallon clear zip lock bags will be allowed into the ballpark. Read the complete bag policy on the Brewers website.

Other information

Other information

The Brewers Team Store will be open on Saturday, Oct. 4 and Monday, Oct. 6 to all ticketholders, when gates open. Non-game day store hours are Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fans are invited to round up to the nearest dollar and support Brewers Community Foundation with purchases at the Brewers Team Stores. Fan’s change helps BCF change the lives of kids and families in need in the greater Milwaukee community and throughout the state.

The game day program includes an action-packed look at the team’s exciting season, highlighting key moments and stories from the NL Central Champs. Each book costs $10 and is available throughout the ballpark and at the Team Store.