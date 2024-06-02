Milwaukee couple brings baby home after 144 days in NICU

As if being first-time parents didn't cause enough anxiety, a Milwaukee couple navigated that and more.

When their baby boy made his entrance to the world, at 22 weeks, between the naps, their newborn, Jorge Joachin and Vatsanah Vongpanya admit there really is no place like home.

"Well, it's been a rollercoasterr," Joachin said. "That's for sure."

"I never thought I would be here, being able to hold him, and like, bring him home," Vongpanya said. "It was a different experience than I really thought I was gonna have."

On Jan. 3, their baby boy decided it was time, though he'd spent just 22 weeks.

He weighed less than a pound, which meant Instead of a trip home, he made his way to the neonatal intensive care unit at Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital, where doctors and nurses doubled as family.

"They're not human," Joachin said. "They're like superheroes."

After 144 days, mom and dad finally took their baby boy home. A boy whose name is Malakai.