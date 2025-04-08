Expand / Collapse search

NFL taps Wisconsin artist for art installation at 2025 draft

Published  April 8, 2025 9:11am CDT
The installation will feature handcrafted wooden interpretations of all 32 NFL team marks, with each piece made entirely from reclaimed wood sourced from discarded furniture collected across Wisconsin.

The NFL will collaborate with Milwaukee-based eco-sustainable wood artist Ike Wynter, who will create a special art installation for the Player Walkway - the path each prospect will take before hearing his name called on stage.

