NFL taps Wisconsin artist for art installation at 2025 draft
The NFL will collaborate with Milwaukee-based eco-sustainable wood artist Ike Wynter, who will create a special art installation for the Player Walkway - the path each prospect will take before hearing his name called on stage.
According to a news release, the installation will feature handcrafted wooden interpretations of all 32 NFL team marks, with each piece made entirely from reclaimed wood sourced from discarded furniture collected across Wisconsin.