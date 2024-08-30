Expand / Collapse search

Ney’s Premium Meats in Slinger; locally farmed beef, pork and poultry

By
Updated  August 30, 2024 10:10am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Ney’s Premium Meats in Slinger

Doug Ney of Ney’s Premium Meats is joining us today at his store in Slinger where they’re stocked with locally sourced premium meats.

Labor Day weekend is almost here and, for some, that means grilling out with friends and family. Doug Ney of Ney’s Premium Meats is joining us today at his store in Slinger where they’re stocked with locally sourced premium meats. 

Lunch specials, build a menu

Their team is ready to get the Labor Day weekend going!

Quality, variety and a fun, inviting atmosphere

Let’s head out to Slinger and check out some of their locally farmed beef, pork and poultry.

Half steer or special cut of meat

Ney’s Premium Meats and Sweets has a solid selection of all-natural beef products.

Donuts, chocolate-covered bacon

From chocolate covered donuts to chocolate covered bacon, they have you covered for breakfast and beyond.

Weekend specials

Let’s head out to Slinger where they are stocked with some great specials for the weekend.