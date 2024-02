It's a look at loss and survival. Resilience and renewal. And Hallmark movies.

Playwright and performer Heidi Armbruster joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to talk about her new production at Next Act Theatre: Scarecrow.

You can learn more about the show and buy tickets here.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The show runs from Feb. 21 - Mar. 17.