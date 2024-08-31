Expand / Collapse search

Next Act Theatre presents: 'The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 31, 2024 9:05am CDT
The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity

Wrestling meets the theater! Head to Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre to see ‘The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity.’ Director Michael Cotey and Dimonte Henning, who portrays Chad Deity, joined FOX6 WakeUp in studio to give us a sneak peek of the play.

MILWAUKEE - Wrestling meets the theater!

Head to Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre to see ‘The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity.’

It bills itself as a drama-comedy play about a professional wrestler, a "high-octane powerbomb of thrilling spectacle, larger-than-life characters and pop culture commentary that you can’t find on pay-per-view."

To learn more about the play and get tickets, click here.