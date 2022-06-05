Newburg Fire Department fundraiser, COVID, finances impact turnout

The Newburg Fire Department hosted a big party Sunday afternoon, June 5, an event that's been around for decades and keeps the station operating.

The Newburg Fire Department holds one big fundraiser a year, and it's with those donations the firefighters are able to update their equipment, but between people's finances and the impact of COVID-19, the turnout wasn't what they hoped for.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

With the music bumping and the rides spinning, the Newburg Fire Department's annual picnic was in full swing.

Newburg Fire Department fundraiser

"These fundraisers help us raise money to buy and purchase and maintain fire equipment that we need for fire and EMS service," said Kerrianne Ostrowski, Newburg Fire Department volunteer firefighter.

The fundraiser is a ticket to the department's success. The nonprofit fire department operates solely on donations.

It wasn't necessarily a fun house when it came to the crowd for Sunday's fundraiser.

"We definitely have less people here this weekend than we have in the past," said Ostrowski.

Some blamed the rain.

Newburg Fire Department fundraiser

"It was a bad weather day," said Suzy Butler of West Bend.

Ostrowski said she thinks finances and COVID-19 could have been the deterrents.

"Probably, the raising prices in the world today, and I think people are still preventative going out with COVID," said Ostrowski.

"Everyone’s pockets are tighter, so it makes it harder for everyone, especially those who rely on these fundraising events," said Butler.

In 2020, the picnic was canceled due to COVID-19.

Newburg Fire Department fundraiser

Not being able to host the picnic impacted the fire department's budget, and therefore, delayed purchases of life-saving equipment.

"Technology is changing all the time, and we’re a pretty busy fire department," said Ostrowski. "We have a lot of calls, so we like to keep up with technology and equipment."

On Sunday, community members still showed up to support, with their donations a prize bigger than any carnival game can give.

"They’ve done some wonderful things, and we’ve called on them throughout the years," said Butler.

Newburg Fire Department fundraiser

Volunteers will tally up the money raised on Monday.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the fire department is always looking for volunteers or donations.