Newborns dress up as Brewers' Famous Racing Sausages for Halloween

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The Brief NICU babies at Ascension hospitals across Wisconsin celebrated their first Halloween in adorable costumes. Some of the newborns dressed up as the Brewers' Famous Racing Sausages. Nurses photographed the babies and gave physical copies to their parents as keepsakes.



As Wisconsin gears up for a festive Halloween weekend mixed with celebrations for the Milwaukee Brewers, some of the state's tiniest fans have joined in on the fun.

NICU babies celebrate Halloween

The backstory:

Several newborns celebrated their first Halloween at neonatal intensive care units at Ascension hospitals across Wisconsin. Nurses dressed the babies up in handmade costumes and took photos of them to share with their parents.

Among the standouts this year were miniature versions of the Milwaukee Brewers’ Famous Racing Sausages, perfectly timed for the team's World Series win. Other adorable costumes included Cookie Monster, Elmo, Woody from "Toy Story," a Jimmy John's sandwich and a classic pumpkin.

What they're saying:

"The annual tradition is a fun and meaningful way to share joy, creativity and compassion with families spending this special milestone in the NICU, and a reflection of the dedication and heart the Ascension Wisconsin care teams bring to every patient, every day," an Ascension spokesperson said in a statement.

See the newborns' photos below.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ NICU babies at Ascension hospitals across Wisconsin celebrated their first Halloween. (Photo courtesy of Ascension Wisconsin)