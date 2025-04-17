Newborn screening; Wisconsin takes 1st step in checking for Krabbe disease

article

There is new hope for babies born in Wisconsin with a rare, but deadly condition.

Positive step

What we know:

Krabbe disease is an ultra-rare genetic disorder. Unless it is caught and treated in the first 30 days of an infant's life, it is fatal.

On Friday, April 11, Wisconsin's newborn screening program took the first step toward adding Krabbe disease to a list of nearly 50 disorders the state already screens for at birth.

What they're saying:

That is exciting news for a Wisconsin Rapids couple whose son, Collin, died from the disease in 2019.

"I promised Collin before he passed that we would see this through and we’re not giving up," said Kevin Cushmann, father of Collin.

Testing for Krabbe elsewhere

Dig deeper:

At least ten other states already test for Krabbe disease at birth.

In 2024, the U.S. Secretary of Health added Krabbe disease to a list of disorders recommended for newborn screening nationwide.

The unanimous approval by a subcommittee is just the first step in a process that could take another one to two years.