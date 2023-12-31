New Year's at noon; Milwaukee families celebrate early

article

Dozens of Milwaukee-area families got the chance to celebrate the new year together before midnight on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Instead, the ball drop was at noon.

One mother, Megan, brought her daughter Athena to the party at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum.

"She’s three, so a lot of social things we can’t really do right now," Megan said. "So, having a place like this where it’s actually fun for parents and kids – it’s just amazing."

Plenty of activities kept the kids busy, including a dance party, a tiny zoo and putting together noisemakers. There were also balloons.

Event organizers say building traditions like this teaches young kids about the holiday and why we celebrate it.

"This is important to families," Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Education Vice President Bill Pariso said. "They can get out and have fun here before it gets too late out, but also we can celebrate together."

For Megan, it’s about spending quality time with her daughter and starting the new year on a positive note.

"It’s just so wonderful to see her have fun," she said.