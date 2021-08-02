New workout facility in Shorewood serves more than just fitness classes

There’s a new workout facility in Shorewood serving up more than just fitness classes. Brian is at Brew Fitness where they offer free Local Craft Beer, Fresh Brewed Coffee, Great Music, Local Art and of course Functional Fitness.

About Brew Fitness (website)

"Growing up, my passion had always been fitness. I began designing workout and running programs for myself as young as 12 years old. I was an avid runner and went on to run NCAA Division 1 Cross Country and Track in college. It only made sense that I would further my education in Human Performance and study the way the body moves and functions.





In 2012, after graduating with my Masters Degree, I was working in the fitness industry for a big box gym and quickly realized that there was a major issue with how the fitness industry was treating their customers. It became clear that big box gyms only saw their members as dollar signs and no longer viewed them as real people, with individual goals and unique barriers. I decided I was done having to compromise my integrity and wanted to create a fitness community of my own that was unique in its personality and experience as well as resembles who we are as a community. I wanted to connect all of the things I love the most in life, fitness, dogs, beer, and people. (Not necessarily in that order.)





In 2017, Brew Fitness was born. We are a fitness community that focuses on the community as much as we do on fitness. We pride ourselves on our ability to offer a wide range of in-person and online classes as well as Personal training to accommodate every fitness goal. Brew Fitness embodies what makes the Milwaukee area such a great place to live. Great people, great craft beer and the will to work hard and improve. So stop in and say hi! We would love to welcome you to experience the Brew Fitness community for yourself."