New system in place to enhance security at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is teaming up with Evolv Technology to bring a state-of-the-art security and screening system to enhance the safety of guests and team members.

According to a press release, Evolv’s artificial intelligence-based touchless system, Evolv Express, will help promote safety by using weapons detection screening without needing guests to walk through individually as is the case with traditional screening methods. While weapons of any kind have never been allowed on the property, this new system will detect them if they are brought in and guests will be asked to remove them from the property.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our number one priority," said Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CEO and General Manager Rodney Ferguson. "This new technology allows us to ramp up our efforts while continuing to provide guests the entertainment and service they’ve come to expect."

The Evolv system also offers thermal imaging in the continued effort to protect against COVID-19. Guests will no longer need to stop at the entrance to have their temperature taken by hand, which is the system that has been in place since Potawatomi re-opened in June.

"Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is known for delivering an industry-best guest experience," said Evolv Technology Chief Executive Officer Peter George. "Proactively addressing concerns brought on by issues like viruses and concealed weapons is paramount for venues to help people feel safe while enjoying their leisure time. It’s in keeping with Potawatomi’s well-earned ‘customer-first’ reputation to be setting the pace for other casinos and hotels."

According to the press release, the new screening system will be in place at each guest entrance: the main lobby on the south side of the casino, the parking garage Skyway, and the hotel lobby. Guests will not have to stop, empty their pockets, or have their bags checked unless directed to by security. Guests may still be asked to provide identification to show they are 21 years or older.