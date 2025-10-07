New Whitefish Bay Sendik's Food Market approved; what to expect

article

The Brief Sendik's Food Market in Whitefish Bay will get a new home on Silver Spring Drive. The village board approved the $10 million project's plans after a year of review. It allows for what the village said are "significant" public infrastructure improvements.



Sendik's Food Market in Whitefish Bay will get a new home after the village board on Monday approved a development agreement for a new grocery store in the Silver Spring Business District.

The backstory:

In a news release, the village announced the $10 million project's approval comes after a year of planning and open review that included nine public meetings and revisions from Sendik's that "reflect the community’s vision, including robust upgrades that will make walking in the district safer and more inviting."

The new development will include a modern grocery store with a larger shopping footprint, a bistro bar and gathering space. It also allows for what the village said are "significant" public infrastructure improvements without impacting the property tax rate:

Bike and pedestrian upgrades: Nearly $925,000 for safety improvements, including medians, bump outs and pedestrian lighting at key intersections ($400,000 reserved for future enhancements)

Water infrastructure: Replacement of 850 feet of century-old water mains

Parking expansion: 16 additional public parking stalls.

Comprehensive public works: $2.2 million invested in sidewalks, curbs, landscaping, stormwater management, roadway resurfacing and a new traffic signal at Consaul and Silver Spring.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Rendering of new Sendik's on Silver Spring (Courtesy: Village of Whitefish Bay)

What they're saying:

According to the village, Sendik’s opened in Whitefish Bay as a fruit and vegetable market at its existing location on Silver Spring west of Lake Drive nearly eight decades ago. It has undergone several expansions in the years since.

"This is a significant achievement for Whitefish Bay," Village President Kevin Buckley said in a statement. "This project builds upon the Sendik's legacy while delivering substantial infrastructure upgrades and improvements to our community, shaped through meaningful public engagement. I want to extend my gratitude to Sendik's for their continued investment in our village."

What's next:

The village said construction on the new grocery store will begin in 2026. Plans show the new store will be located on the existing site but east of the current store.