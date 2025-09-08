New 'Prime Rib Trail' showcases Wisconsin’s supper club tradition

article

Nothing beats a delicious prime rib from one of Wisconsin's many supper clubs, and now there's a new way to celebrate one of the state's most beloved traditions.

The Wisconsin Beef Council, in partnership with Gather Wisconsin, is introducing the "Prime Rib Trail."

According to the WI Beef Council, the Prime Rib Trail is a statewide guide to restaurants serving up that perfectly prepared prime rib.

It showcases restaurants and supper clubs across the state, inviting families, travelers, and beef enthusiasts to enjoy this timeless cut of beef.

From Northwoods favorites to hidden gems in small towns, the trail highlights the flavor and hospitality that make Wisconsin dining unique.

"Prime Rib is a dish that brings people together," Wisconsin Beef Council Director of Communications and Outreach Kaitlyn Kesler said. "This trail not only celebrates Wisconsin’s supper club culture, but also connects consumers with the beef that’s raised with care by farm families."

The list

What we know:

Here's the list for 2025:

Donny's Glidden Lodge Restaurant (Sturgeon Bay)

Bob and Geri's Black Otter Supper Club (Hortonville)

Schwarz Supper Club (New Holstein)

The Packing House Restaurant (Milwaukee)

Fredrick's Supper Club (Milton)

Village Bar Supper Club (Kieler)

Del-Bar (Wisconsin Dells)

Rockton Bar (La Farge)

Re-Pete's Saloon & Grill (Black River Falls)

Chicken Chaser's Bar & Grill, LLC (Fall Creek)

Jake's Supper Club (Menomonie)

Lehman's Supper Club and Lounge (Rice Lake)

Pine Creek Pit Stop (Ashland)

Pub 'N Prime (Saint Germain)

Somo Lake Resort (Tomahawk)

Loading Zone Eatery (Wausau)

Nominate a place for 2026

What you can do:

Do you know of a place that serves up great prime rib that's not on the list but should be?

You can nominate your favorite prime rib restaurant for consideration in the 2026 Prime Rib Trail online or by commenting on social media.