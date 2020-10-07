Expand / Collapse search

New MU Law Poll: 46% will vote for Biden, 41% for President Trump

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School Poll released on Wednesday, Oct. 7 shows, amid major developments, there has been little change in Wisconsin voters' presidential preferences. 

Among Wisconsin likely voters, 46% say they will vote for Joe Biden, 41% say they will vote for President Trump.

Poll officials say among those polled after the president's COVID-19 news, 33% said they think he has a mild case, 13% call it a moderate case, 8% said it is a serious case, 3% said very serious, and 37% said they do not know.

Also, among those polled following the president's diagnosis, 52% said both President Trump and Joe Biden should stop holding in-person campaign rallies. 37% said rallies are safe and should continue.

Among those same poll respondents, 67% said vice presidential and remaining presidential debates should be held -- 23% said they should be canceled. 

Who did the best in the first presidential debate? The MU Law Poll shows among registered voters, 41% said Biden, 20% said President Trump, while 14% said both did badly, 21% sand they didn't pay much attention, and less than half of 1% said they both did well.

This latest poll surveyed 805 registered voters in Wisconsin from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4. The margin of error for the full sample is +/- 4.2 percentage points.

CLICK HERE to read through the complete MU Law School Poll results.

