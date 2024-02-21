New Milwaukee youth center opens, aims to provide resources

Starting March 1, a youth center on the south side of Milwaukee will be opening its doors to the community.

It’s aiming to help provide support and resources for young adults.

Mikaela Ortega always keeps her grandkids' wellbeing in mind. Ortega said she wants them to invest their time productively and stay out of trouble, especially in neighborhoods like Milwaukee's south side, where resources are needed.

"I believe a great program to keep our kids engaged would be amazing," Ortega said.

It’s a wish that came at a good time.

Owen's Place

Owen's Place is opening its second youth resource center and held its grand opening on Wednesday, Feb. 21. This one is near 5th and National in the city's Walker's Point neighborhood.

It’s a place meant to help provide compassionate care and support for children and families in the community.

"This will allow Milwaukee County to provide resources to our young people in the larger community, to support and guide them and transition into adulthood," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

This will be a hub with several resources, including a computer lab section and a laundry area.

Owen's Place

It was created to help young adults achieve their goals.

Ortega said it’s a good place to bring her grandchildren.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated parts of interviews used in this story from Spanish to English.