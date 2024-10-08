Expand / Collapse search

New Milwaukee Public Museum is set to open in 2027

Published  October 8, 2024 10:04am CDT
Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at Groundbreaking: The Evolution Of A Natural History Museum.

The new Milwaukee Public Museum is set to open in 2027 and now is a great time to explore its past with a special exhibition. 

Museum’s Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit

Brian Kramp is seeing how residents at the turn of the 20th century celebrated the fall season.

Four million objects need to get packed

Brian Kramp is seeing how precious items are being packed for the big move.

Indigenous Peoples' Day

Brian Kramp is at the museum where music will be a big part of the celebration.

Explore past with a special exhibition

Decorated for Halloween

