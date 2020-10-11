New MCTS bus route to Amazon fulfillment center in Oak Creek

article

There's now an easier way to get to the new Amazon fulfillment center in Oak Creek, the Milwaukee County Transit System announced Sunday.

Route 81 (Amazon-Oak Creek) will begin service Sunday night, Oct. 11 and will connect to 16 existing MCTS bus routes around the county.

Operating seven days a week between the intersections of N. 35th Street & W. Fond du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee and S. 13th Street & W. Ryan Road in Oak Creek. Buses will have stops on portions of W. Fond du Lac Avenue, N. 17th Street, W. Walnut Street, N. and S. 6th Street.

Passengers who use Routes 12, 14, 19, 21, 22, 30, 31, 33, 35, 56, 57, 60, 80, GoldLine, BlueLine and PurpleLine can easily transfer to Route 81.

MCTS worked with officials from Amazon and the City of Oak Creek to make sure the route’s schedule matches up with shift times for employees, a release said.

“This new MCTS bus route is an example of how Milwaukee County is investing in equity and seeking to bridge the gap in racial disparities across the board,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “We know that lack of transportation is often a barrier for our residents, but with this new route, residents now have access to an exciting employment opportunity that would have otherwise been out of reach. Making the necessary investments to ensure our residents can access opportunities is a key part of moving our County forward to achieve racial equity.”