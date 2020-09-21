Amazon hiring for more than 1,500 new full-time positions in Oak Creek

Amazon is now hiring for more than 1,500 full-time positions at a new fulfillment center in Oak Creek.

“Amazon is thrilled to be creating jobs for the Oak Creek community, bringing more than 1,500 new full-time positions with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one,” said Cody Voegerl, Director of Operations at Amazon’s Oak Creek fulfillment center. “From packing customer orders, to shipping and logistics, there are many opportunities at Amazon. We know there is a talented workforce here, and we look forward to welcoming new employees to Amazon and opening our doors next month.”

According to a press release, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

Application Information and Hiring EventsAmazon’s hiring events are by appointment only.

Candidates should fill out an online application, amazon.com/oakcreekjobs and select a time to attend an in-person interview.

Interested applicants should also text “MKENOW” to 77088 to receive automated messages when job openings are posted.

Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.

Veterans and military spouses are encouraged to apply.

During their appointment, candidates will be required to have a temperature check and wear a face mask, which Amazon will provide. We ask candidates not to attend if any of the following applies: