New London school bus crash, 13 students hurt

Fourteen people, most of them students, were injured in a New London school bus crash Wednesday morning, Oct. 5.

According to the New London Police Department, a cargo van rear-ended the bus – which was stopped at railroad tracks on County Highway S near State Highway 54 – around 8:25 a.m. A statement from the School District of Manawa said the bus was taking a group of sophomore Little Wolf High School students on a field trip to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton at the time.

The district said there were 37 people on the bus: 33 students, three staff members and the driver. Thirteen students on the school bus and the driver of the cargo van were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor, and the crash remains under investigation.