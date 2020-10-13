Expand / Collapse search

New info about gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha shooting

By FOX6 News Digital Team
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Police in Antioch, Illinois say the gun used by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in a Kenosha shooting on Aug. 28 was purchased, stored, and used in Wisconsin. Officials also say there is no evidence the gun was ever physically possessed by Rittenhouse in Illinois. 

This new information was revealed on Tuesday, Oct. 13 after an extensive investigation conducted by Antioch police regarding the gun used in that shooting in Kenosha.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office reviewed that investigation to determine if any crimes were committed in Lake County, Illinois.

Rittenhouse remains held in a juvenile detention center in Lake County without bond due to pending criminal charges in Kenosha. Rittenhouse is due back in Lake County court on Oct. 30 for an extradition hearing.

