New impersonation scam; BBB warns about suspicious calls, emails

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Wisconsin has a warning about a new impersonation scam.

The BBB has gotten several reports this week about calls and emails claiming to be from Spectrum Cable – but they are not.

The BBB says the scammers offer a great deal to pay upfront in exchange for a huge savings on a bill later. Victims are told the offer is in conjunction with Target – so they will need to pay with Target gift cards.

"We know that if consumers pay with a non-traceable method such as a gift card or wire transfer, it’s almost impossible to trace that and therefore get your money back," said Lisa Schiller of BBB Serving Wisconsin.

The BBB already has reports of people losing hundreds of dollars.

Officials say if you encounter this scam, notify your local police.