New evidence prompts search for Wisconsin woman, missing since 2017

New evidence from a trail camera is prompting new activity in the search for a woman who has been missing since 2017.

Jeanette Fullerton, 83, was last seen on Aug. 8, 2017, at her home near Wausaukee in Marinette County, according to WLUK-TV.

Authorities initially said they believed she may have tried to walk to her daughter's house about a quarter-mile away. Searches and a Silver Alert at the time failed to lead to her.

Recently, a man who lives north of Highway 180 – some distance from where the previous searches were – retrieved the memory card from a trail camera he hadn’t checked in years. On it, there were images of Fullerton from the morning she disappeared, according to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve.

However, two days of searches this week failed to produce any evidence.

Therefore, the Wagner Fire Department is organizing another search for Sunday, Sept. 27, at 8:30 a.m.

According to the department’s Facebook post, could call, text, or private message Thomas Arthur (715-927-2411) or Darcy Hermes (920-693-3486) if you are interested in helping.

Advertisement

Fullerton is described as 4'10", 160 pounds with gray medium-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and white shirt with pink pants.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.