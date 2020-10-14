New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to open in Kenosha County

A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is coming to Kenosha County beginning Thursday, Oct. 15. There is no charge for this testing.

Locally owned, independent pharmacy Modern Apothecary will offer testing each Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday through at least Nov. 15 in the parking lot south of the Simmons Island Beach House.

Testing hours will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. An appointment and pre-registration are strongly encouraged, with appointment times available here and registration available here.

Anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 and above, can get tested. Results are expected within five to seven days.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Also, beginning this week and continuing into December, the Wisconsin National Guard is conducting free testing each Monday at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, and each Friday at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

Testing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both of these days; no appointment is needed, but advance registration is encouraged at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.