New development coming to Deer District, reveal coming Wednesday

article

The Milwaukee Bucks will announce plans on Wednesday morning, Sept. 9 for a new building development in the Deer District. FOX6 News plans to be at this announcement -- and will provide a stream.

Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development Michael Belot, and a representative from the partner for the development will give remarks at Wednesday’s the news conference.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement



