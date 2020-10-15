New daily record: 3,747 new COVID-19 cases in WI; 17 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 3,747 Thursday, Oct. 15, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 162,325. It marks the second time this week Wisconsin hit a new daily high for positive coronavirus cases -- a surge that the state's chief health officer called a crisis.

There have been 1,553 deaths in the state, with 17 new deaths reported by DHS officials Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 8,892 have required hospitalization (5.5%), while 125,411 have recovered (79.1%), making for 31,595 active cases (19.9%).

More than 1.5 million have tested negative. More than 1.7 million have been tested.

Hospitalizations were at a daily high of 1,017 on Wednesday, the same day the state opened a field hospital at State Fair Park to handle overflow patients.

As of Thursday, the hospital had yet to admit anyone, said Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm.

Wisconsin's surge began in early September when the seven-day average of new cases was around 700. Two weeks later that had doubled and it is now 2,927, Palm said.

“This is going to get worse before it gets better," Palm said. “Wisconsin is in crisis and we need to take this seriously.”

Evers last week issued an order limiting capacity to many indoor places, including bars and restaurants. A judge earlier this week blocked that order in response to a lawsuit filed by the Tavern League of Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty have sued to end the statewide mask mandate.

Both lawsuits argue that Evers exceeded his authority with the orders.

