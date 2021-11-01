There’s a new collaborative carryout café in Milwaukee that allows budding chefs to test
Brian is taking us inside Taste Of Lindsay Heights where the featured entrepreneurs represent a wide array of tastes and styles.
There’s a new collaborative carryout café in Milwaukee that allows budding chefs to test and market their products in a space run by Walnut Way.
Brian is taking us inside Taste Of Lindsay Heights where the featured entrepreneurs represent a wide array of tastes and styles.
Looking for a new place to shop that features locally made smoothies and spring rolls to coffee and cake?
Brian is meeting some of the local entrepreneurs behind the products at the Taste Of Lindsay Heights.
About Taste of Lindsay Heights (website)
Taste of Lindsay Heights is a carryout cafe featuring cuisine from local food entrepreneurs. The cafe is owned and operated by Walnut Way and its Community Wealth Building Campaign. Walnut Way is a resident-driven nonprofit organization that promotes wellness, work, and wealth within the Lindsay Heights community.
There’s a new co-op in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood of Milwaukee
Brian is at Taste Of Lindsay Heights getting a sample of some of the signature dishes from Kreative Fruits.
Taste of Lindsay Heights is a place for budding food entrepreneurs to take their business to the next level. With proper resources and support for success, our model ensures makers are not stepping too far out on a limb. Lindsay Heights residents and neighboring communities will benefit from a space to create and sell food, connect and eat well.
There’s a saying that when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Well, that’s exactly what one local 12 year old is doing with a line of lemonade
Brian is at Taste Of Lindsay Heights with the details.
There’s a new collaborative carryout café in Milwaukee that allows budding chefs to test and market their products
Brian is taking us inside Taste Of Lindsay Heights where the featured entrepreneurs represent a wide array of tastes and styles.
Looking for a new place to shop that features locally made salads and soups to potatoes and pizza?
Brian can help. This morning he’s meeting some of the budding chefs behind the products offered at the Taste Of Lindsay Heights.