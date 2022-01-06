New Central Water Brewing in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is home to some great breweries and now you can add another one to the list.

Brian is at Central Water Brewing Company which is new to Milwaukee but has been in Wisconsin for more than two decades.

About Central Water Brewing Company (website)

We are so very excited to share with you a second location, at 1037 W. Juneau Ave, in Milwaukee, WI! Please note that there is now a "MILWAUKEE TAP ROOM" tab on the right side of your screen, to find all answers related to the taplist, hours, and info.

Dairyland is grilling up messily delicious all-American Burgers and Chicken sandwiches, Bavarian Giant Pretzels, fresh Salads, and other baked goodies from Mid-Way Bakery! Check out their website for current hours, menu items, and to pre-order your food!! Click HERE for all that jazz! And, being that we have this fantastic all-American restaurant located right inside our facility, we DO NOT allow carry in food.

If you’ve got Milwaukee-specific questions for us about events or beer releases, please contact us by:

Phone: 414-271-3174 -OR- mkeinfo@centralwaters.com

Click HERE for our MKE Facebook account, and HERE for MKE Instagram pics!