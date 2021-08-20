New bill would prohibit Michigan employers from implementing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

If passed, a new bill would prohibit Michigan employers from mandating their workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The bill would also get rid of mask requirements for unvaccinated employees.

"The problem with this is the vast majority of employers I am aware of that are requiring vaccines or masks are doing it for one reason only – that’s to protect the other employees," said Deborah Gordon.

Gordon is an employment attorney in Metro Detroit. She said the bill would change Michigan law by taking away an employer's right to control health and safety in the office.

State Rep. Sue Allor said that she doesn't think that employees who are unvaccinated should be required to mask up.

"To look at an individual and say, ‘You don’t have the vaccine and put the mask on,' that is more or less putting a scarlet letter on them, and that with this bill is saying they can’t do," Allor said.

She said she believes the choice to get vaccinated should be up to an employee, not their job.

"They definitely should not lose their job. In many instances they’ve gone to school for years to achieve a certain degree, a certain level of knowledge to perform a job that they love," she said.

The bill still has to be voted out of committee.

FOX 2 reached out to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about the bill. Her office said vaccines are the best way to slow the spread of the virus, but did not say if she would veto the bill.