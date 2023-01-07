New Berlin Recreation's 4th annual Winterfest
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Shake off those winter blues and come check out New Berlin Recreation's annual Winterfest. Winterfest is a family-friendly event that features a ton of winter fun, including ice skating, snowy kickball tournament, candlelight hike, snowman building contest, beer garden, live music, and lots of hot cocoa.
New Berlin Recreation's 4th annual Winterfest; special hot chocolate mug
New Berlin Recreation's annual Winterfest has all-you-can-drink hot chocolate if you buy their unique mug.