Expand / Collapse search

New Berlin Recreation Winterfest is back

By
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

New Berlin Recreation Winterfest is back

Brhett Vickery joins FOX6 WakeUp from Valley View Park with a preview of the event.

The third annual New Berlin Recreation Winterfest is back! Brhett Vickery joins FOX6 WakeUp from Valley View Park with a preview of the event.   

Winterfest with New Berlin Recreation is back

Brhett has more on what guests can expect.

Shake off those winter blues

Family-friendly event features a ton of winter fun

Fun at Winterfest with New Berlin Recreation

Brhett Vickery has the details.