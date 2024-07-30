New Berlin nursing home goes hours without A/C; problem resolved

Residents of a New Berlin nursing home felt the heat over the weekend after the facility's air conditioning stopped working.

"Extremely, hot, humid day. I think probably the hottest so far this year," said Gerry Eberhardt, a nursing home resident.

That is how it felt for Eberhardt and other residents at the New Berlin nursing home.

Hours without A/C

"We were in one room that had air conditioning; there was several people," Eberhardt said.

After going hours without air conditioning…

"They gathered there because of the heat in the room and the air conditioning didn’t work in the rooms," Eberhardt said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A resident who did not want to talk on camera sent FOX6 News pictures that show fans that were placed in the nursing home lobby during the ordeal.

FOX6 News made a visit to the Linden Grove Nursing Home. While they denied an on-camera interview, officials did provide us with the following statement:

"The HVAC contractor was able to identify this as a main circuit break situation, i.e. electrical and not A/C related. We then had our electrical contracting partners come out late on Saturday night to review the issue and overnight order/ship the special sized breaker that needed replacement...A/C was fully restored at 5 p.m. on Sunday."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The problem has since been resolved.

Stuck in similar situation?

What should you do if you are stuck in a similar situation? FOX6 News spoke to a lawyer who specializes in nursing home protocol.

"Simply contacting maintenance at the facility and or the administrator; hopefully that will resolve the problem. If it doesn't, a loved one or attorney, someone to contact, the Ombudsman or the division of quality assurance, which is an agency that looks into issues at nursing facilities in the state of Wisconsin," said Kate Metzger, attorney.

Officials with Linden Grove said they have taken precautionary measures to help prevent this kind of incident in the future.