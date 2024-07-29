New Berlin crash, Martin Road and National Avenue, 3 taken to hospital

article

Three people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night, July 28 following a crash in New Berlin.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near Martin Road and National Avenue.

Police say officers from Muskego were conducting an investigation involving the vehicle prior to the crash.

New Berlin Fire Department responded and transported three individuals to Froedtert Hospital Trauma Center in Wauwatosa.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene to investigate the crash and complete a reconstruction of the scene.