New Berlin crash, Martin Road and National Avenue, 3 taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 29, 2024 5:36am CDT
New Berlin
Martin Road and National Avenue, New Berlin

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Three people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night, July 28 following a crash in New Berlin

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near Martin Road and National Avenue. 

Police say officers from Muskego were conducting an investigation involving the vehicle prior to the crash. 

New Berlin Fire Department responded and transported three individuals to Froedtert Hospital Trauma Center in Wauwatosa.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene to investigate the crash and complete a reconstruction of the scene.