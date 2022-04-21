There’s a new art studio and gallery in Wales that features local and national pieces and hold creative workshops
There’s a new art studio and gallery in Wales that features local and national pieces and hold creative workshops – But that’s just part of the fun. Brhett is at Timber Lane Studio and Gallery with details on the Grand Opening of this unique new space.
Copper artist, Kami Strunsee, founded Timber Lane Studio in 2015
Brhett is in Wales learning different techniques of making a feather out of copper.
Brhett is with a local wood turner that enjoys creating colorful and unique pieces crafted from resin and wood.
Brhett is at Timber Lane Studio and Gallery with the details on an upcoming feathers and fedoras workshop where you can create your own wearable art.
Do you remember those old cigarette vending machines that would serve up smokes after plugging them with coins?
Brhett is in Wales at Timber Lane Studio and Gallery where one of them now vends art.