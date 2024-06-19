Nev's Ink's annual bags tournament to be held Sunday

The organizers of Nev’s Ink’s annual bags tournament in Waukesha are hoping for cooler temperatures this Sunday, June 23.

This is the ninth year of the fundraiser.

There will be plenty of cool drinks and places to beat the heat.

Last year, the ‘cornhole crowd’ raised nearly $48,000 for the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

Workers at Nev's Ink are hard at work preparing silent auction items for Sunday.

Their efforts also support Aurora Health Care’s Team Phoenix – a group of women cancer survivors who train for triathlons.

"Programs like this not only help fund, but they help remind all of our survivors that they do have the community fully behind them," said Team Phoenix program director Ilka Hoffins.

In addition to cool drinks, lunch is included for all bags players and there will also be a free concert by the Eddie Butts Band.

"We all have loved ones that may be going through this horrible disease," said Katelyn Olson, with Nev’s Ink. "Cancer touches all of our lives. It affects everybody."

The tournament kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Nev’s Ink on Sunset Drive in Waukesha.