'Never pictured this:' Milwaukee delegate prepares to watch Biden accept nomination from home

Monday, Aug. 3 marked exactly two weeks from the start of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, but most of the 50,000 people expected will stay home, and even delegates will be voting this week from their homes

All 4,750 delegates are getting e-mailed ballots. They'll be approving the party platform, and they'll be voting virtually on who to nominate for president.

During a normal national convention, every state announces their delegates on the convention floor. 2020 will look a lot different, with that roll call vote taking place virtually.

"Never pictured this," said Tommy Molina, Bernie Sanders delegate from Milwaukee. "I wanted the full experience. It's going to be strange, just being by myself. At the end of the day, our main duty is to vote, and I have full confidence I can still do that."

Molina, 24, will do that from his Milwaukee home. The delegate for Sanders had hopes of hosting the convention in his city.

"Seeing the speeches from the key leaders in the Democratic Party, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and others, but also for me, it was networking, getting to meet other like minded people and some of the opportunities in those rooms that you get put in, that's once in a lifetime," said Molina.

COVID-19 crushed those convention hopes, with all delegates asked to stay home, so that's where Molina will be watching from as Biden, Molina will watch from accepts the nomination a couple of miles down the road.

The head of the convention told FOX6 News they'll have speakers at the Wisconsin Center each night, with the DNC wrapping up Aug. 20 with Biden accepting the Democratic nomination.