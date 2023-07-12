'Hack my Home:' Nicolet graduate co-hosts new Netflix show

A new Netflix show – "Hack my Home" – puts an interesting twist on home renovations, and one of the hosts is from southeastern Wisconsin.

Jessica Banks holds a physics degree from the University of Michigan, a graduate degree from MIT – and is also a graduate of Nicolet High School in Glendale. She's an inventor and roboticist who now lives in New York.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The show dropped Friday, July 7. The "hacks" Banks comes up with are as brilliant as they are life changing. She joined FOX6 News to discuss inspiring young people to study STEM, the inventions she's most proud of and the ongoing renovation of her alma matter.