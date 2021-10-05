Expand / Collapse search

Netflix donation to Howard University honors Chadwick Boseman

Gino at the Movies
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Netflix honors Chadwick Boseman

In memory of Chadwick Boseman, Netflix is donating almost $5.5 million to Howard University. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp team with this and other stories buzzing around Hollywood.

