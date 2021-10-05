Netflix donation to Howard University honors Chadwick Boseman

Netflix honors Chadwick Boseman
In memory of Chadwick Boseman, Netflix is donating almost $5.5 million to Howard University. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp team with this and other stories buzzing around Hollywood.
MILWAUKEE - In memory of Chadwick Boseman, Netflix is donating almost $5.5 million to Howard University. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp team with this and other stories buzzing around Hollywood.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Gino has been doing some big interviews
He's one of the busiest guys around. Check out what Gino Salomone has been up to just today -- Oct. 5.
Already accustomed to playing without their top pass rusher, the Green Bay Packers now must prepare for the likely absence of their best cornerback, Jaire Aexander.
Virtual learning and heading into the job force are perhaps just a few reasons fewer high school seniors applied for federal financial aid. It's a concerning indicator when it comes to college enrollment and the push to gain access and overcome financial barriers.
It is Fire Prevention Week – and the Milwaukee Fire Department is taking its message of fire safety to the kids.