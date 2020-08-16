Neenah School District mourns loss of administrator who died after being stung by hornets

A Neenah Joint School District administrator passed away Saturday, Aug. 15 after he was stung multiple times by a swarm of hornets at his home on Aug. 2. Andrew Thorson, 38, leaves behind a wife and four young daughters.

School district officials said Thorson was beginning his 10th year in the district, serving as deputy district administrator for business services, a role he transitioned to in January 2015.

Andrew Thorson (Credit: Neenah Joint School District)

Last year, he was named the New School Business Manager of the Year by the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials after district leaders said he guided "the District through numerous changes while implementing strategy, leadership and vision."

In 2018, he was named the Neenah Joint School District Administrator of the Year.

District officials noted Thorson "brought a unique skill set to his position as a licensed engineer and licensed school business official with a Master's Degree in Business Administration," noting that he was a visionary behind the district's $114.9M referendum passed in April, and an integral part of the early designs for the new Neenah High School.

He left behind his wife, Heather, and four girls, Abigail, 11, Lydia, 9, Emily, 7 and Vivian, 2.