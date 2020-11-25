Need a last-minute dessert for Thanksgiving? Check out this recipe

Need a last-minute dessert for Thanksgiving dinner? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a brand new recipe.

Cranberry Grape Salad

Ingredients:

12 ounces fresh cranberries

1/2 cup sugar

12 ounces red or green or a combination of seedless grapes, halved

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans, toasted

1/2 pint whipping cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

Use a food processor to coarsely to pulse and chop the cranberries. Do not grind them too fine. In a small bowl, mix together the cranberries and sugar and chill in the refrigerator for a few hours or overnight.

Whip the whipping cream with the powdered sugar and vanilla. The whipping cream should be really stiff. In a large bowl, add the cranberry mixture, walnuts, chopped grapes. Fold the thick whipping cream into the cranberry mixture. Gently toss. Chill the salad until ready to serve.