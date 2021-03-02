Nearly 100 midshipmen recovering from COVID-19 in Annapolis motel after Academy cases double

article

Nearly 100 Naval Academy midshipmen are recovering from COVID-19 at a hotel in downtown Annapolis after a surge in cases on campus.

READ MORE: Navy men’s hoops cancels 2 games, pauses basketball activities over ‘COVID-19 concerns’

According to the Academy, they moved the midshipmen in an effort to provide more quarantine space at the Bancroft Hall dormitory.

The academy has implemented severe restrictions – which they call "full restriction of movement," or ROM – in an effort to combat the outbreak.

READ MORE: Black female to lead US Naval Academy's brigade for first time

Naval officials declined to tell the Associated Press how many cases were associated with the Academy, citing "operational security."

Advertisement

However, Cmdr. Alana Gras said that cases doubled between Friday and Sunday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The increase began around Feb. 18 and continued to accelerate.

She said that Valentine’s Day weekend is likely one of the reasons behind the increase in cases.

The navy says it selected the Hilton Garden Inn in Annapolis because of its COVID-19 protocols.

The Associated Press contributed to this report