NBA prospect, former Kentucky Wildcat Terrence Clarke killed in crash in Los Angeles, reports say

Former Kentucky Wildcats basketball player Terrence Clarke was killed in a crash in Los Angeles Thursday, according to multiple reports.

According to a report from FOX 56 in Lexington, Kentucky, police responded to a call of a crash a little before 2:15 p.m. PT near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue and Nordhoff Street in the Chatsworth area.

Clarke died while he was being rushed to the hospital, FOX 56 reports. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Clarke's mother was at his side when he died Thursday at the age of 19.

Clarke's death comes a day after the former Wildcat had signed with Klutch Sports Group, the agency that represents Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Clarke had declared for the 2021 NBA Draft following his freshman season at Kentucky. The Boston native averaged a little over 9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2 steals per game. He was sidelined for a big part of the 2020-2021 college basketball season due to a leg injury.

