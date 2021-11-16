Nature's Path donates 1,500 food bags for in-need families

Nature's Path Foods on Tuesday readied a donation of 1,500 bags of healthy, organic food to families in need in the Waukesha and Milwaukee areas.

For families who are food insecure, being given delicious food is a big deal. And if it's also healthy, even better.

"Well the numbers are actually staggering, 1 in 6 Wisconsinites are food insecure. Which means they don’t have access to healthy food to feed their families," said Arjan Stephens with Nature's Path Foods.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nature's Path Foods is an organic foods company looking to donate pallets of their food to families.

"We make delicious, certified organic breakfast cereals, toasted pastries, tortilla chips and waffles," Stephens said. "We have volunteers, people from our company, working together to build bags for ‘Blessings in a Backpack.'"

Volunteers prepare donation at Nature's Path Foods

Employees and volunteers hope the 1,500 bags donated will make a difference.

"We just believe it’s the right thing to do. We want to look out after our communities, look after our team members, and of course look after society as best as we can," said Stephens.

Tuesday, it took the group several hours to pack up the bags. They plan to drop them off at the Waukesha County chapter of "Blessings in a Backpack" on Wednesday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.